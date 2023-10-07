President appoints top brass secretaries

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya yesterday announced the appointments and reappointments saying they were with immediate effect.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday made appointments and reappointments of Deputy Chief Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries of line ministries and Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, as he continues oiling his machinery for his second term in office.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya yesterday announced the appointments and reappointments saying they were with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Secretaries No. Institution Post Name 1 Office of the President and Cabinet Deputy Chief Secretary – Finance, Administration and Human Resources Mr. Zvinechimwe Churu 2 Office of the President and Cabinet Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications Mr. George Charamba 3 Office of the President and Cabinet Deputy Chief Secretary – Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning Mr. Willard L. Manungo 4 Office of the President and Cabinet Deputy Chief Secretary – Social Services Rev. Paul Damasane 5 Office of the President and Cabinet Deputy Chief Secretary – Coordination of National Programmes and Projects Eng. Amos Marawa

Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution No. Province Name 1 Bulawayo Mr. Paul Nyoni 2 Harare Mr. Cosmas Chiringa 3 Masvingo Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa 4 Midlands Mr. Edgars Seenza 5 Manicaland Mr. Abiot Maronge 6 Mashoaland Central Mr. Timothy Maregere 7 Mashonaland East Mr. Tavabarira Kutamahufa 8 Mashonaland West Mr. Josphat Jaji 9 Matebeleland North Ms. Sithandiwe Ncube 10 Matebeleland South Ms. Latiso Dhlamini