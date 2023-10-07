  • Today Fri, 06 Oct 2023

President appoints top brass secretaries

President appoints top brass secretaries Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya yesterday announced the appointments and reappointments saying they were with immediate effect.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday made appointments and reappointments of Deputy Chief Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries of line ministries and Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, as he continues oiling his machinery for his second term in office.

Deputy Chief Secretaries

No.

Institution

Post

Name

1

Office of the President and Cabinet

Deputy Chief Secretary – Finance, Administration and Human Resources

Mr. Zvinechimwe Churu

2

Office of the President and Cabinet

Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications

Mr. George Charamba

3

Office of the President and Cabinet

Deputy Chief Secretary – Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning

Mr. Willard L. Manungo

4

Office of the President and Cabinet

Deputy Chief Secretary – Social Services

Rev. Paul Damasane

5

Office of the President and Cabinet

Deputy Chief Secretary – Coordination of National Programmes and Projects

Eng. Amos Marawa

 

Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution

No.

Province

Name

1

Bulawayo

Mr. Paul Nyoni

2

Harare

Mr. Cosmas Chiringa

3

Masvingo

Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa

4

Midlands

Mr. Edgars Seenza

5

Manicaland 

Mr. Abiot Maronge

6

Mashoaland  Central

Mr. Timothy Maregere

7

Mashonaland East

Mr. Tavabarira Kutamahufa

8

Mashonaland West

Mr. Josphat Jaji

9

Matebeleland North

Ms. Sithandiwe Ncube

10

Matebeleland South

Ms. Latiso Dhlamini

 

Permanent Secretaries

No.

Ministry

Name

1

Defence

Mr. Aaron D.T. Nhepera 

2

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion

Mr. George Guvamatanga

3

Industry and Commerce

Dr. Thomas Utete Ushe

4

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Mr. Simon Masanga

5

Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Amb. James Manzou

6

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

Amb. Raphael Faranisi

7

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba

8

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development

Dr. Mavis Sibanda

9

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

Mr. Nick Mangwana

10

Energy and Power Development

Dr. Gloria Magombo

11

Local Government and Public Works

Dr. John Basera

12

Health and Child Care

Dr. Aspect Maunganidze

13

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development

Prof. Fanuel Tagwira

14

Primary and Secondary Education

Mr. Moses Mhike

15

Skills Audit and Development

Amb. Rudo Chitiga

16

Environment, Climate and Wildlife

Dr. Prosper Matondi

17

Transport and Infrastructural Development

Eng. Pedzisayi Makumbe

18

Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture

Mr. Nicholas Moyo

19

Mines and Mining Development

Mr. Pfungwa Kunaka

20

National Housing and Social Amenities

Eng. Thedius Chinyanga

21

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development

Prof. Obert Jiri

22

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services

Dr. Beaullar Chirume

23

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs

Mr. Clive Mpambela

24

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training 

Mr. Solomon Mhlanga

25

Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Dr. Takaruza Munyanyiwa

26

Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President

Mr. Tafadzwa Muguti

