President appoints top brass secretaries
Herald Reporter
President Mnangagwa yesterday made appointments and reappointments of Deputy Chief Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries of line ministries and Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, as he continues oiling his machinery for his second term in office.
Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya yesterday announced the appointments and reappointments saying they were with immediate effect.
|
Deputy Chief Secretaries
|
No.
|
Institution
|
Post
|
Name
|
1
|
Office of the President and Cabinet
|
Deputy Chief Secretary – Finance, Administration and Human Resources
|
Mr. Zvinechimwe Churu
|
2
|
Office of the President and Cabinet
|
Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications
|
Mr. George Charamba
|
3
|
Office of the President and Cabinet
|
Deputy Chief Secretary – Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning
|
Mr. Willard L. Manungo
|
4
|
Office of the President and Cabinet
|
Deputy Chief Secretary – Social Services
|
Rev. Paul Damasane
|
5
|
Office of the President and Cabinet
|
Deputy Chief Secretary – Coordination of National Programmes and Projects
|
Eng. Amos Marawa
|
Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution
|
No.
|
Province
|
Name
|
1
|
Bulawayo
|
Mr. Paul Nyoni
|
2
|
Harare
|
Mr. Cosmas Chiringa
|
3
|
Masvingo
|
Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa
|
4
|
Midlands
|
Mr. Edgars Seenza
|
5
|
Manicaland
|
Mr. Abiot Maronge
|
6
|
Mashoaland Central
|
Mr. Timothy Maregere
|
7
|
Mashonaland East
|
Mr. Tavabarira Kutamahufa
|
8
|
Mashonaland West
|
Mr. Josphat Jaji
|
9
|
Matebeleland North
|
Ms. Sithandiwe Ncube
|
10
|
Matebeleland South
|
Ms. Latiso Dhlamini
|
Permanent Secretaries
|
No.
|
Ministry
|
Name
|
1
|
Defence
|
Mr. Aaron D.T. Nhepera
|
2
|
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion
|
Mr. George Guvamatanga
|
3
|
Industry and Commerce
|
Dr. Thomas Utete Ushe
|
4
|
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
|
Mr. Simon Masanga
|
5
|
Foreign Affairs and International Trade
|
Amb. James Manzou
|
6
|
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
|
Amb. Raphael Faranisi
|
7
|
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
|
Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba
|
8
|
Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development
|
Dr. Mavis Sibanda
|
9
|
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
|
Mr. Nick Mangwana
|
10
|
Energy and Power Development
|
Dr. Gloria Magombo
|
11
|
Local Government and Public Works
|
Dr. John Basera
|
12
|
Health and Child Care
|
Dr. Aspect Maunganidze
|
13
|
Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development
|
Prof. Fanuel Tagwira
|
14
|
Primary and Secondary Education
|
Mr. Moses Mhike
|
15
|
Skills Audit and Development
|
Amb. Rudo Chitiga
|
16
|
Environment, Climate and Wildlife
|
Dr. Prosper Matondi
|
17
|
Transport and Infrastructural Development
|
Eng. Pedzisayi Makumbe
|
18
|
Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture
|
Mr. Nicholas Moyo
|
19
|
Mines and Mining Development
|
Mr. Pfungwa Kunaka
|
20
|
National Housing and Social Amenities
|
Eng. Thedius Chinyanga
|
21
|
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
|
Prof. Obert Jiri
|
22
|
Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
|
Dr. Beaullar Chirume
|
23
|
Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs
|
Mr. Clive Mpambela
|
24
|
Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
|
Mr. Solomon Mhlanga
|
25
|
Tourism and Hospitality Industry
|
Dr. Takaruza Munyanyiwa
|
26
|
Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President
|
Mr. Tafadzwa Muguti
