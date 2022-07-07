President appoints new Zec commissioners

The six commissioners who took oath of office are Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Rosewita Murutare and Shepherd Manhivi.

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sworn in six new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) commissioners who replace the previous commissioners whose terms of office expired.

The six new commissioners sworn in by President Mnangagwa at State House this morning are Ms Catherine Mpofu, Mrs Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Mrs Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Mr Kudzai Shava, Mrs Rosewita Marutare and Mr Shepherd Manhivi.

The sextuple was appointed in terms of sections 237 and 238 of the Constitution which mandates the Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO), to nominate candidates for appointment by the President to serve as Commissioners on the electoral management body.

The term of office of the outgoing commissioners, namely Mrs Joyce Kazembe, Mr Daniel Chigaru, Mrs Sibongile Ndlovu, Mrs Netsai Mushonga, Dr Ngoni Kundidzora and Mrs Faith Sebata ended on July 6.

CSRO, which is a multi-party parliamentary committee, received 72 nominations to consider the suitability of the applicants who were whittled to 32 candidates that went for the public interviews broadcast live on ZBC and other online media outlets.

After the interviews, the six representatives of the country’s regions, gender and demography were the successful candidates.