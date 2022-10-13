President appoints Dr Magama to shepherd tobacco research

Edgar Vhera-Agriculture Specialist Writer

President Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Frank Magama as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tobacco Research Board (TRB) with effect from September 26, 2022 to spearhead tobacco research and development.

TRB board chairman Mr Stanley Mutepfa announced Dr Magama’s appointment yesterday.

“I am pleased to announce that the President has approved the appointment of Dr Frank Magama as CEO of the Tobacco Research Board with effect from September 26, 2022.

“Dr Magama is a seasoned tobacco scientist with 18 years of experience at the Tobacco Research Board. Prior to this appointment, he was the head of the Plant Breeding division, chiefly responsible for the development and commercialisation of elite tobacco cultivars for Zimbabwe, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond. He also provided consultancy and advisory services to tobacco-producing countries and companies,” said Mr Mutepfa.

Dr Magama graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a BSc (Hons) in Agriculture (Crop Science), an MSc in Plant Sciences and Biotechnology from the University of Leeds (England), and a PhD in Plant Molecular Genetics from the University of Dundee (Scotland). He also holds business qualifications – an MBA from NUST (Zim), an executive diploma in Business Leadership from the Zimbabwe Institute of Management and a Certificate of Competency in Project Management from the Project Management Institute of Zimbabwe. He is the current President of the Zimbabwe Plant Breeders Association. He is married to Roberta and they are blessed with three children, Tinomudaishe, Tanaka, and Tawana.

The coming into effect of the framework convention of tobacco control (FCTC) in February 2005, which discourages tobacco production and consumption has led to the country seeking diversification from tobacco farming to other crops. It is in that role that Dr Magama has to provide guidance so that the current tobacco farmers don’t lose their livelihoods in the event of a final ban on tobacco.

One of the strategic aspects in the tobacco value chain transformation strategy is to research and recommend alternative crops to tobacco so that families that economically depend on tobacco are not affected in the event that the lobby by World Health Organisation (WHO) FCTC to ban tobacco is effected.

The TRB is currently evaluating the agronomic aspects of Hemp (Cannabis sativa), Stevia (Stevia rebaudiana) and Chia (salvina hispanicum) production as alternatives to tobacco production in Zimbabwe.

Evaluation of fertiliser rates for Hemp and Chia are on-going. The current activities on Hemp are the evaluation of germplasm that is suitable to the Zimbabwean climatic conditions. Chia is also being evaluated as a rotation crop for tobacco as it has nematicidal and soil rehabilitation properties. TRB has also been requested to evaluate chillies as an alternative crop to tobacco.

Dr Magama is tasked with ensuring that TRB continues to play its role in the Agricultural and Food Systems Transformation Strategy to fulfil the objectives of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).