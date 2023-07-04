President appoints Ambassador to Belarus

Before his latest appointment, Ambassador Mudzimba (Second from right) was Zimbabwe’s representative to Cuba and Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Ambassador Ignatius Graham Mudzimba as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Republic of Belarus.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda under General Notice 1132 of 2023, published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette on Monday.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of sections 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mr. Ignatius Graham Mudzimba as ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Belarus,” Dr Sibanda said.

Zimbabwe and Belarus established diplomatic relations in 1992 and ties between the two countries have been growing since the coming in of the Second Republic.

The country’s President, Aleksandr Lukashenko paid a reciprocal State visit to Zimbabwe early this following President Mnangagwa’s visit in 2019.

The two countries have entered into agreements in various sectors that include mining and agriculture with Belarus supplying tractors, heavy duty trucks, mining equipment and fire-fighting equipment among others.