President appoints 3 new deputy ministers

President Mnangagwa has appointed three deputy ministers with immediate effect.

The appointments have been announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya through a statement released this Saturday.

The three deputy ministers are Honourable Omphile Marupi, who has been appointed Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Honourable Sheila Chikomo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, and Honourable Benjamin Kabikira, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

The Chief Secretary further announced the removal with immediate effect of Honourable Christopher Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Struggle Affairs. – ZBC

