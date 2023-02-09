President applauds Malabo’s energy self-sufficiency

Kudzanai Sharara in MALABO, Equatorial Guinea

Achieving self-sufficiency, particularly for African countries, through beneficiation of indigenous resources is an ambition at President Mnangagwa’s heart, and this was one of the areas he applauded Equatorial Guinea for yesterday.

Whenever he gets a platform to express his mind and vision, the subject of self-sufficiency always finds its way into the conversation.

Last year, Zimbabwe achieved self-sufficiency in the production of wheat, and this has been a source of pride for President Mnangagwa, who has taken every opportunity to share the achievement with the regional and international community.

The climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, in its vernacular names, makes up part of his speeches at home and in foreign lands.

Equatorial Guinea, where President Mnangagwa is on a three-day State visit that ends today, is no exception.

It is, therefore, not a surprise, when writing in the visitors’ book at the Punta Europa (Oil Complex), that President Mnangagwa expressed his admiration for Equatorial Guinea’s ability to generate own electricity for the entire city of Malabo using the skills of its own people.

He applauded the Punta Europa management “for their skills and technology to run and manage this modern day complex plant”.

“I am happy this complex is domestically operated by the local people of this Republic. Further, I admire that this gas powers buses operated here in Malabo. Congratulations for this self-sufficiency,” wrote President Mnangagwa.

During the tour, President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Antonio Oburu Ondo, on behalf of his counterpart, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

He said the fact that the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) produced at Punta Europa was exported to first world countries, was testimony that it was of high quality that met international standards.

The Punta Europa plant also produces methanol, butane, methane and propane, as well as fuelling an electricity plant which produces up to 258MW, and bottled onsite to meet local needs.

“It makes us in Africa proud. I feel very, very proud that you run it yourselves,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa said the

First World applies science and technology to develop, and African countries should give youths an opportunity “to express their talent and develop our respective countries”.

During the tour, President Mnangagwa was attentive and asked questions that showed his high level of understanding of the subject.

Equatorial Guinea is one country where President Mnangagwa expects Zimbabwe to draw lessons from as the southern African country is expected to embark on its own oil production journey in the Muzarabani area.

At a State Banquet hosted by his counterpart, President Nguema Mbasogo on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe looked forward to tap into the treasure trove of experience that Equatorial Guinea had in the gas and oil sectors.

Although Invictus Energy, the company exploring for gas and oil in Muzarabani has not officially announced gas and oil discovery, in its last communication it announced the presence of 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones and called Mukuyu-1 and ST1 drill campaign “a great success”.

“This is an outstanding result and virtually unprecedented for the first well in a frontier basin, establishing a new petroleum province and substantially de-risking the company’s wider acreage in the Cabora Bassa Basin,” said Invictus Energy managing director, Mr Scott MacMillian.

Equatorial Guinea exports crude oil and other beneficiated products, earning millions of US dollars.

The entire complex, which houses three different companies, employees over 1 000 people who work in several shifts.

The workers run the plants without any stoppages since commissioned, according to one of the tour guides.

Of the three firms producing methanol, LNG and butane, the Equatorial Guinean government, through the National Oil Company of Equatorial Guinea, owns 10 percent, 20 percent and 38 percent shareholding.