President accords State-assisted funeral to Sandi Moyo

Nqobile Tshili-Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday accorded a State-assisted funeral to former Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo, whom he lauded as a pivotal figure in the Government’s pursuit of inclusive development throughout the First Republic.

Cde Sandi Moyo died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo, where she was undergoing treatment for hypertension.

President Mnangagwa expressed his profound sorrow upon receiving the news of Cde Sandi Moyo’s demise, recognising her dedicated efforts in collaborating with communities to propel national development forward.

“I received news of the passing on yesterday of Amai Sandi Moyo, the former Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province with deep sorrow and sadness. A staunch veteran nationalist who was intimately involved with the politics of the liberation of our country, the late Amai Moyo will be remembered for her sterling services to Metropolitan Bulawayo Province and to our entire Nation under the First Republic,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The late Cde Sandi Moyo worked exceptionally hard to rally communities for national community development, thus anticipating our policy on devolution which became the centre piece in the Second Republic and the vehicle for spatially balanced community specific development which leaves no one and no place behind.”

He said she will be accorded a State assisted Funeral.

“I am humbled to grant Mama Sandi Moyo the honour of a State assisted funeral and burial. May her Family’s grief be assuaged by the high regard she earned and deserved from all of us who worked and interacted with her. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.