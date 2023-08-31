Preserve cultural traditions, heritage, says ambassador

Elijah Madzikatire the first born to Safirio Madzikatire popularly known as Mukadota, with Ambassador Mhishi

Arts Reporter

The Zimbabwe Australia Association of New South Wales recently convened its annual gala dinner in Sydney in a bid to recognise Zimbabweans resident in Australia’s State of New South Wales who have excelled remarkably in arts, sports, business, creativity and innovation and philanthropy, among other sectors.

The glitzy dinner was held under the theme “Celebrating our Zimcentric Cultural Identity and Heritage in a New Society.”

Speaking at the gala dinner, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Australia Joe Tapera Mhishi said the theme’s idea was to help identify individuals, communities and even nation-states.

“Embracing and celebrating a Zimcentric culture and heritage in a new society can be a beautiful way to preserve traditions and foster a sense of belonging,” he said. “Celebrating is essential in order to pass down your cultural values and practices to future generations, ensuring the values and practices remain alive and vibrant.”

Ambassador Mhishi said the celebration afforded enjoyment of festivities and offered an opportunity to share Zimbabwean heritage with others.

“I congratulate all of you who trace their origins from Zimbabwe and who now call Australia home, a second home after Zimbabwe. Carrying that tag is something that you may take for granted, yet, that in itself is an accomplishment,” he said.

Ambassador Mhishi said being an emigrant imposed immense demands on the emigrant as they started a new life in a new society.

“I am sure all of you who have experienced that transition understand what I am talking about.

“Lucky is the emigrant who can speak the language spoken in their new society. Otherwise, the process of integrating becomes a big challenge.”

Ambassador Mhishi said integrating into a new society means people should be able to embrace the cultural values and societal norms of the new society.

“This is important for the simple reason that you cannot want to belong without belonging,” he said. “To belong means to be organically connected. It demands that the emigrant cultivates cultural affinities within the new society. Now this is where the challenge begins for all emigrants.

“Individuals and communities can celebrate their culture and heritage in a new society in a number of ways that include the cultural events and festivals, language and storytelling, cultural workshops and classes.”

Ambassador Mhishi said these initiatives provided an opportunity to connect with others who shared the same background.

“They are also platforms for educating people from other cultures about your own heritage. You should promote the use of your native language within your community,” he said.

“You should conduct workshops or classes that teach traditional crafts, cooking, or cultural practices. This way, you can share your knowledge with others and keep your heritage alive. Also you should collaborate with local museums or cultural centres to curate exhibits and displays that highlight your community’s history, artefacts and achievements.

“By sharing your traditions and values, you contribute to a diverse and enriched society in Australia.”

The event was also attended by two members of parliament of the State of New South Wales.

One was a representative of the premier of the State of New South Wales whose capital city is Sydney. The other parliamentarian represented the Minister of Multiculturalism of New South Wales.