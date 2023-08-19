Preschool Festival to catch them young

Milton Kanyenze Youth Interactive Correspondent

A festival targeting pre-school pupils aimed at equipping them with knowledge and skills is on the cards.

Dubbed Pre-school festival, the event is set to attract over 23 schools.

According to the event organisers, the initiative helps to complement the new curriculum.

In an interview, the founder of Preschool Festival, Decide Mabhiza said they are catching them young.

“The event is in sync with the educational curriculum that nurtures the talents of the little ones.

“We discovered that in Zimbabwe zvipo zvevana hazvisi kuonekwa and that’s why we started this organisation.’’

He said there will be activities including traditional dance and Marimba competition.

“The event will encompass activities such as traditional dance and marimba competitions from more than 23 schools from the different parts of Zimbabwean schools.

“Schools will be from Gokwe, Mhondoro Ngezi, Mutare, Rusape, Marondera and Harare, including the defending champion Shining Star from Zimre Park are participating in this event.

“We are going to have marimba and traditional dances on October 27 at Wonders Christian Junior College in Chishawasha Hills.”

A partner for the event, Blessed Dengeya said:“Being young entrepreneur under the age of 40 and a father, my dream is to equip the Zimbabwean child through various educational means for a better tomorrow.

“When coach Mabhiza approached Lerasa Investments with the preschool dance festival initiative, I was glad to come on board with our resources to help grow and promote young talent in Zimbabwe.’’

A parent, Mr Mutonhodza who has attended the previous festival said; “My vision is to see our little ones being involved in these activities so that they boost their confidence and knowledge about visual and performing arts.’’

“However, it has been noted that every festival has its charm and the kids enjoy it the most for sure. Parents and teachers have the responsibility of not only making sure that the preschool kids enjoy every festival but learn as many things as possible from them. Festivals are not just mere celebrations of a day. All of them carry a story behind them and offer a lot of positives that can be a great influence on any child. It can ignite several moral values, and help them in differentiating between the good and the bad.”

We are fortunate to be living in a country where cultural diversification allows you to go to an extent and teach as many life lessons as possible to young minds through our history only.

Here are some advantages preschool kids would enjoy when they celebrate festival :

The Essence of Togetherness

Festivals are celebrated with groups like friends, family, neighbours, etc. They give a feeling of togetherness and everyone wants to get connected and be happy together.

This is an excellent trait that children also try to learn at a kids’ preschool. Festivals offer a wider opportunity to instil this trait in young minds.

The Practice of Sharing

It is important to make preschool kids learn the habit of sharing what they have with their peers. The sharing of gifts and sweets among each other during festivals develops a sense of realizing someone’s happiness and how beautiful it feels to see someone happy because of you. They also learn to be grateful for anything they receive from others during the festivals. All of it makes them inch closer to good habits.

Cultural Learnings

Several festivals are celebrated in several ways because of the diverse culture, and practices in our country. Festivals are a great medium to make kids aware of one’s culture during play school learning only. They can know about the different traditions and customs of different religions and yet celebrate them as a single identity of Indian citizens.

Social Skills

There are a lot of people to engage with during the festivals. Children observe and learn various characteristics of behaving socially because of it. Preschool kids have the tendency to observe and learn and festivals offer them opportunities to witness individuals greeting, welcoming, and embracing each other in the best form. There are bonds made and enmity is destroyed with warm and sweet interactions.

Visualisation Skills

When kids learn about different stories and the inspiration behind festivals, they develop a sense of visualisation in them.

They try to visualise what they are taught even in the best preschool. Festivals give them real-life characters and a storyline to imagine where sometimes they can develop a lot of questions and learn from them.