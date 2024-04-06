Preps for Uhuru impressive: VP Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi (right) discusses with Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, (second from right), Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province, Misheck Mugadza (fourth from left) and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe (third from left) during a tour of the venue to host this year’s Independence Celebrations in Buhera yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Blessings Chidakwa in MURAMBINDA

PREPARATIONS for this year’s 44th Independence Day celebrations are now at an advanced stage with most works already complete.

More than 70 000 supporters are expected to gather at Murambinda B High School in Buhera, venue for the national celebrations in line with the Government’s drive to decentralise key national programmes and events.

Murambinda A Primary School will host the Children’s Party a day before the Independence celebrations.

The celebrations will be held under the theme: “Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030.”

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, in his capacity as chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments, yesterday toured the venue of the Independence celebrations to assess progress.

The VP was impressed by the progress, with the majority of the works already complete.

“I have being getting reports from the chairman of the working committee on every other Monday since we started preparing this place for the 44th independence celebrations. We decided this time around to have our meeting at the actual venue.

“We are here and we have witnessed with our own eyes what they are doing. What is taking place is giving us an assurance that by the 16th, everything will be in order to host the big event and children’s party,” he said.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Misheck Mugadza said the province was eagerly waiting for the big day.

“We are honoured to host the Independence celebrations as a province. Today we thank our Vice President Mohadi, who is chairman for the event, for gracing us to give guidance. Progress is now 75 percent for the ongoing works and we are delighted that they are moving according to plan,” he said.

Major roads in Buhera have been refurbished, while access roads to the venue have been constructed.

In addition, solar-powered boreholes are being sunk throughout the district to operationalise nutrition gardens that were established to enhance food and nutrition security as well as improve community livelihoods.

Village business units are already operational with more than 73 solarised boreholes having been drilled in Buhera district.

One of the project implementers, Dr Paul Tungwarara, said the target is to set up 100 village business units in the area.

“Rural development and investment is something that we are doing on behalf of the Government. We have set up several village business units across the country leaving no one and no place behind. Here in Buhera district some village business units are already in use,” he said.

A modern football pitch with changing rooms and ablution facilities has been built at Murambinda B High School.

Murambinda A Primary and Murambinda B High schools are also getting a facelift with new classroom blocks and staff quarters being built while existing infrastructure is undergoing refurbishment.