Prepare for life after music, artistes told

Trust Khosa

YOUTHFUL creatives have vowed to invest in various income generating projects during their peak, emulating luminaries who have done well as entrepreneurs.

Living legend Alick Macheso and the late Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi showed the way by engaging in various projects off the stage.

Macheso runs a thriving farm in Chivhu while Tuku’s accomplishments at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton made him a big inspiration.

Tuku, who lost his battle against diabetes in 2019 aged 66, is also being accredited for grooming stars at his centre in Norton.

Macheso, who was raised in the farming community of Shamva, believes in hard work.

“It’s either he is busy in the studio or at his farm in Chivhu. He always travels to his farm in Chivhu, where he is also empowering people working for him,” said Macheso’s publicist, Tichaona Makahamadze.

“We have learnt to work hard from him, because he leads by example.”

Macheso has also inspired other youngsters like Mark Ngwazi, who is also copying from the same template of success and diversification.

Ngwazi, who launched his seventh album titled “Huzukwende” last weekend in Harare, has been investing in tobacco farming in Mashonaland West.

“I have been busy of late at my farm where I specialise in tobacco farming.

“I have realised that I should not lay my eggs in one basket as we need to diversify.

“Of course farming is quite demanding but I have to be on the ground and do my best in this area,” he said.

The 35-year-old has also been credited for empowering his band members as he believes in team work.

“We always encourage each other to work hard because we have families and kids that look up to us. I owe my success to team work because I can’t make it as an individual, but as a team. Besides music, we should find something to do.”

Gospel sensation, Mathias Mhere, has been doing wonders at his plot in Beatrice.

Fellow musician Simon Mutambi has been making remarkable progress in Beatrice where he has interests in farming.

He is also a well-known barber in the farming community.

The same goes for Suluman’ Chimbetu who inherited a farm from his late father, Simon Chimbetu.

Chimbetu died in 2005, leaving behind a farm in Chegutu that is benefiting his children.

“We do other things besides music, but I don’t want to pre-empty it,” he said.

Comedienne Mai T has invested in the beauty and fashion industry, while Madam Boss keeps evolving.

She has also invested in education.

Yesteryear star Leonard Zhakata’s interests in real estate development have made him a cut above the rest.

The “Mugove” hit-maker, who keeps a low profile, remains a role model to young creatives that they can still diversify and not lay all their eggs in one basket.

It’s quite encouraging that youthful musicians are doing their best to ensure they don’t die as paupers.

In recent weeks, we have been running stories of veteran stars who are now struggling to make ends meet despite all the fame they achieved at their peak.

Names that instantly comes into mind include Rusape based musician Patrick Mkwambo of the “Bonus” fame who is now living on food hand-outs.

First Farai recently came out in the open and said he was struggling to make ends meet. He also opened up on the challenges he was facing in his career.

For his profile, fans were also shocked to learn that he is struggling to sustain his band.

There are several household names who are failing to sustain themselves.

However, credit goes to young creative who are doing well by investing in other areas.

Diana “Mangwenya” Samkange has also set a good example to female artistes by also investing in farming in Trelawney, Mashonaland West.

The goes for Selmor Mtukudzi who has investing in a shop to supplement her musical career.