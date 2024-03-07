Preparations for ZNLWVA elective congress at advanced stage

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Preparations for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) elective congress to elect new national executives are at an advanced stage.

The term of the current executive chaired by Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has expired.

Speaking at the side-lines of the War Veterans League National Executive meeting this afternoon, Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya said preparations for the War Veterans Association elective congress are well on course.

“We have the national executive meeting today which will discuss a number of issues such as elective congress, the welfare of war veterans, land issues, and school fees for children of war veterans,” said Cde Mahiya.

Turning to the ZNLWVA elective congress, Cde Mahiya said the congress will be held in accordance with the confines of the constitution of the association.

“We want to make sure the elections are held peacefully in accordance with the constitution. As the current spokesperson of the association, I will relinquish my position at the congress to make room for others to take over.

“We are putting much effort to ensure the elections are held this year. It’s going to happen. We are at an advanced stage to hold the congress,” said Cde Mahiya.

The last congress was held in 2013, in Masvingo where Cde Mutsvangwa was elected as the substantive chairman.

A new elective congress supposed to be held after every five years was set to be convened soon after last year’s harmonised elections.

However, it was deferred owing to a number of reasons such as the rebirth of the Second Republic, restructuring of the party and Covid-19-induced national lockdowns.