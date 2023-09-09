PREMIERSHIP’S SUPER WEEKEND!

Lawrence Moyo–Head Zimpapers Sports

THE top four teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash today and tomorrow in a Super Weekend set to bring a new twist to, arguably, one of the most intriguing title races in the history of the Premiership.

Going into Week 22, there are seven teams with a chance of winning the Premiership title — champions FC Platinum, Herentals, Chicken Inn, Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum, Manica Diamonds and Highlanders.

The top three teams have chances to be at the summit with whoever wins at the Baobab today between Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds going top of the standings while Highlanders have an opportunity to retain leadership tomorrow.

An explosive match is expected at the Baobab where second placed Manica Diamonds face third-placed Ngezi Platinum.

BLACK RHINOS v TRIANGLE

Venue: Bata Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse fixture: Triangle 2-1 Black Rhinos (Week 5)

Bottom-placed Black Rhinos are everyone’s first choice for the drop as they are bottom of the Premiership with 16 points from 21 matches.

They have struggled for goals all season and have 11, which means they average one goal every two matches.

Triangle have been struggling lately and last weekend’s 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba lifted them to 23 points but that is only a point above relegation.

It is a game that can go either way.

CHICKEN INN v BULAWAYO CHIEFS

Venue: Luveve Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse fixture:

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Chicken Inn (Week 5)

Suspended:

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Former champions Chicken Inn are in another Bulawayo derby a week after beating leaders Highlanders 2-0 at Barbourfields.

The win over Highlanders revived Chicken Inn’s title hopes as they are now six points off the summit in fifth place while the teams above them clash this weekend.

It gives them an opportunity to get even closer to the top.

However, Bulawayo Chiefs are facing a different challenge of relegation as they are just three points above the drop zone and have the second worst record in the second half of the season.

As such, Chiefs must start winning to steer clear of the murky waters. They will however, miss the services of striker Obriel Chirinda who will be serving a one-match suspension for accumulating three yellow cards.

FC PLATINUM v CAPS UNITED

Venue: Mandava Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse Fixture:

CAPS United 1-1 FC Platinum (Week 5)

LIVE:

ZTN Prime (Channel 294 on DStv Zimbabwe)

Suspended:

Hagizio Magaya (FC Platinum)

CAPS United have had a very bad run over the last six weeks, including the worst record in the second half of the season where they have failed to score in four matches.

(See full preview elsewhere in the sports section)

GREEN FUEL v SHEASHAM

Venue: Greenfuel Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse fixture:

Sheasham 1-1 Green Fuel (Week 5)

Green Fuel will start as favourites in this battle of newcomers as they finally get to use their home ground in the Premier Soccer League.

The venue was finally approved to host Premiership matches and today becomes a historic day for Rodwell Dhlakama’s men who sit in ninth place but just four points above the drop zone.

They go into the match still smarting from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Manica Diamonds at Gibbo, in a match that was goalless at the break.

Just like Green Fuel under Dhlakama, Sheasham have done relatively well under Lizwe Sweswe who joined them from Bulawayo Chiefs.

They are in 14th place with 23 points from 21 matches and will be dragged into the relegation zone if either Simba Bhora or Yadah win while they lose in Chisumbanje.

NGEZI PLATINUM v MANICA DIAMONDS

Venue: Baobab Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse fixture:

Manica Diamonds 0-1 Ngezi Platinum (Week 5)

The hosts have a second opportunity to take over leadership of the Castle Lager Premiership this afternoon in this tough encounter against free-scoring Manica Diamonds.

Last weekend, Ngezi Platinum could have assumed leadership with victory over Herentals at Mandava Stadium, but they lost 2-1.

Highlanders lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn the following day keeping the two-point gap intact.

However, Manica Diamonds scored twice in second half against Green Fuel to jump above Ngezi Platinum into second place. They are however, level on 39 points from 21 games going into today’s match.

Statistically, Manica Diamonds are the best team of the second half of the season and currently average two goals a game while Ngezi are not far behind with three wins in four matches.

After winning the reverse fixture 1-0, Ngezi Platinum are seeking a double over an impressive Manica Diamonds whose biggest handicap has been to play all their matches away from their preferred home venue.

Former Ngezi Platinum captain Liberty Chakoroma will be back at Baobab hoping to inspire the diamond miners avenge the defeat on Week 5.

On the other hand, Ngezi Platinum will be out to inflict Manica Diamonds’ first defeat in the second half of the season.

On paper this game promises goals although chances are both sides will try to be cautious.

ZPC KARIBA v HERENTALS COLLEGE

Venue: Nyamhunga Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse fixture:

Herentals 2-1 ZPC Kariba (Week 5)

Suspended:

Hamilton Makanganwa (ZPC Kariba), Ashwald Blessing Phiri (Herentals)

Herentals, who are unbeaten in the second half of the season, are dark horses in the Premiership race and will go into today’s match nine points behind leaders Highlanders.

Last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Ngezi Platinum underlined Herentals’ ability to fight for the title under less pressure as attention stays on the bigger names like former champions Highlanders, Dynamos, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum.

ZPC Kariba are under pressure to start winning after a miserable run in which they have Not scored a goal in the four matches of the second half of the season.

Three goalless draws and a defeat have left ZPC Kariba back in the relegation equation and home matches like today’s become must-wins.

TOMORROW

DYNAMOS v HIGHLANDERS

Venue: Barbourfields Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

LIVE: ZTN Prime (Channel 294 on DStv Zimbabwe)

Reverse fixture:

Highlanders 0-0 Dynamos (Week 5)

DYNAMOS are one of only three teams yet to lose in the second half of the season and seemingly doing well at their adopted home, Barbourfields.

On the other hand, Highlanders have struggled for both goals and points in the last four games.

In the second-half of the season Highlanders have managed just one win, a 1-0 success over Black Rhinos in which they registered the only goal of the four matches to date. A goalless draw at ZPC Kariba and back-to-back 2-0 defeats against FC Platinum and Chicken Inn have seen them surrender was a seven-point lead at the top at the halfway stage.

In four games of the second- half, Dynamos have gained four points on Highlanders, reducing the gap from nine points to five.

Highlanders will be out to avoid a hat-trick of defeats away at home. Using Barbourfields Stadium for this big game means Dynamos will surrender home advantage to Highlanders in terms of crowd support.

With so much at stake in one game, chances are it will be a cagey affair especially if both sides manage to keep cool heads for the duration of the game.

Attention will also be on the match officials tasked with the big game.

HWANGE v SIMBA BHORA

Venue: Colliery Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse fixture:

Simba Bhora 2-0 Hwange

(Week 5)

Hwange go into this match at the back of boardroom battles which resulted in the suspension of coach Bongani Mafu while long-serving mentor, Nation Dube was given the reins at least for now.

The coalminers are 11th but just two points above relegation and will be under immense pressure to convert home advantage into maximum points.

Simba Bhora have performed below expectations and their resolve for now is survival, which will be ensure by victory against teams in the relegation zone like Hwange.

YADAH v CRANBORNE BULLETS

Venue:

Baobab Stadium

Kick Off: 3pm

Reverse fixture:

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Yadah (Week 5)

Both sides are in serious danger of relegation and have been struggling for results lately. Hosts Yadah will be out to complete a double over Cranborne Bullets whose coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera has boasted they will escape.

If Cranborne Bullets win, they will swap places with Yadah on goal difference while a Yadah victory will likely take them out of the relegation places.

It promises to be a tight contest.