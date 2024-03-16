Premiership giants eye redemption

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Lessons from the opening weekend of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League marathon are likely to spur giants Dynamos and CAPS United in their quest to pick their first points this afternoon.

Dynamos have an interesting date with Hwange this afternoon at Barbourfields, the venue of their 1-2 defeat to Highlanders last week, while Makepekepe are on the road again to face Herentals at Nyamhunga at the same time.

The two Harare giants would need to give their best efforts this afternoon, as CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe pointed out yesterday.

Chitembwe has emphasised on his players the need to bounce back from the setback after losing 0-1 to Chicken Inn at Bata last week.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe on the other hand has left no stone unturned to rally the Dynamos family together again. But they do not expect an easy afternoon against the coalminers, who are coming from a 1-0 win over Yadah in their first game.

“I think we have been working on how they play and also how we are going to manoeuvre especially in the attacking third so that we know how best we can penetrate them,” said Mangombe.

“They are not a bad side. As you saw last week they managed to collect maximum points against Yadah. They have a good side and some bit of experience.

“So, we are preparing well. We don’t deserve to lose again. We would want to maximise on this game so that we give hope to our fans and bring back the confidence to our boys.”

Midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa who missed the opening weekend is expected back in the fold. It remains to be seen how Mangombe will line up his team this afternoon following the criticism he received last week following the defeat to Highlanders.

Mangombe blamed his defence for the loss, but the coach could not proffer a plausible explanation for tinkering too much with his team for a game of that magnitude.

Dynamos had five debutants, who were playing the Battle of Zimbabwe for the first time while the likes of Keith Madera, Elton Chikona and Emmanuel Paga, who were key members of his team last season, started from the bench.

DeMbare started with new recruits Valentine Kadonzvo, Temptation Chiwunga, Alexander Mandinyenya, Frederick Ansah Botchway and Nomore Chinyerere in that game.

Fellow giants CAPS United left for Kariba confident of building from the performances from the game against Chicken Inn, in which they created several scoring opportunities but in the end got punished for their lack of precision.

“You can’t really judge your team by just one performance and the fact that we were able to try and create chances to win us a match; that is very encouraging from a coaching viewpoint and I hope on a good day we can possibly convert those chances into goals,” said Chitembwe.

“The fact that in training we work with the boys and you see the enthusiasm, the desire to want to do things and even the kind of energy that they exude in training can give you an idea of how ready and prepared for the match they are. So, I think mentally we have a strong team.

“These things are fundamental factors in football. You cannot play when you are not strong physically and if you cannot endure for 90 minutes.

“Obviously these are the early stages of the season and players are expected to look much fresher and I think we have that at the moment.

“I think it will obviously give us something going into the season. We are extremely happy in the space that we find ourselves in physically. So, I am looking forward to the games,” said Chitembwe.

Fixtures

Today: Simba Bhora v GreenFuel (Wadzanai), TelOne v Manica Diamonds (Bata), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Arenel Movers (Luveve), Herentals v CAPS United (Nyamhunga), Dynamos v Hwange (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Chegutu Pirates v ZPC Kariba (Baobab)

Wednesday: Bikita Minerals v Yadah (TBA)