Premier Tobacco partners EcoCash for farmers’ convenience

Herald Reporter

Premier Tobacco Auction Floor has partnered with EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s leading mobile money platform, to create convenience for farmers and boost operational efficiencies.

The partnership comes at a time when many tobacco companies have been embracing digital solutions to streamline operations and enhance farmers’ experience when selling their product.

Ahead of the 2024 tobacco selling season, which kicks off on Thursday next week, Premier Tobacco chairman Mr Owen Murumbi hailed the partnership with EcoCash, as a digital payment option, highlighting its positive impact on farmers nationwide.

“For us, (our integration with) EcoCash has given a personalised service for our farmers,” he said. “They’ve been consistently available, helping farmers receive their money securely. The turnaround time for inquiries has drastically improved, positively impacting our service delivery.”

The golden leaf is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners, raking in just over US$1,2 billion from the more than 233 million kilogrammes exported last year.

According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board data, farmers had planted 113 101 hectares of crops by February 2.

This represents a 4 percent decrease compared to the same period last year when the total area planted under crops was 117 645 hectares.

Mr Murumbi stressed how the EcoCash partnership, which was consummated last year, has improved collection hours for farmers’ earnings.

“Through this partnership, farmers can collect their earnings on the same day,” he said. “EcoCash outlets are widely available, making it accessible to every farmer.”

Meanwhile, EcoCash said it has already partnered with six other tobacco companies and is still in negotiations with other merchants participating in the upcoming tobacco-selling season.

“EcoCash will continue to partner with key players in the tobacco industry to provide farmers with secure, convenient, and efficient payment solutions. We are proud to be part of initiatives that empower farmers and contribute to the growth of the tobacco sector,” the company said.