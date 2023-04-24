Premier Soccer League fixtures out

Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premiership programme begins Thursday this week with a match between debutants Simba Bhora and Green Fuel at the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare Derby headlines the weekend with the game scheduled for Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

On Sunday, the army side Cranborne Bullets will travel to Mhondoro to host Sheasham at Baobab.

Due to the scarcity of Harare stadia, some teams alternate playing at the Ngezi Platinum venue.

Fixtures

Thursday: Simba Bhora v Green Fuel (National Sports Stadium).

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Manica Diamonds), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Baobab).

Sunday: CAPS United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v Sheasham (Baobab), Herentals College v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium).