‘Preach peace, love, unity daily’

President Mnangagwa prays during a church service at the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe Crowborough Society in Kuwadzana circuit in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has encouraged Zimbabweans to preach peace, love and unity in their daily lives while working towards the kingdom of heaven.

He said this yesterday during his visit to Crowborough Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, which he has been actively supporting to construct the main church structure since 2018.

The President expressed his joy at meeting with the congregants of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, the church in which he was born, raised and educated, highlighting the significance of spreading messages of love and peace.

“In both Christian and Muslim countries, the desire for peace is universal,” said President Mnangagwa. “Churches like this one teach us the values of love, peace and unity. As leaders of the country, we must strive for unity and peace among our people.

“It is important for everyone, including Government officials, to attend church, pray and learn about the importance of love and peace.”

President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance for all Christians in Zimbabwe to seek God and prepare their hearts for the Lord.

He expressed his support for all Christian denominations.

“All Christian denominations matter. As President, I am father to all children hence you see me attending different church programmes.

“Nevertheless, I carry the Methodist Church of Zimbabwe in my heart. Continuously invite me to church Bishop. The work being done here makes me proud and I am pledging that myself and the Vice President will assist in completing this structure.

“It may be a challenge to come for church services all year round, but the Church is pivotal in building our relationship with the Lord. If it were up to me, those who do not belong to any particular Church would be arrested, for the Church teaches love, kindness and all good virtues,” said President Mnangagwa. He added that lessons drawn from the Church would collectively “make us a better people”.

“The Church is equally significant in building a relationship with God, and those who do not belong to a church denomination should be encouraged to find one, as the Church teaches virtues such as love and kindness.”

The President underscored that people’s actions on earth determine their acceptance into the kingdom of God, and advised individuals to focus on their own spiritual journey and to adhere to the teachings of the Church, as inspired by the Bible.

Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) Presiding Bishop, George Mawire, said it was fulfilling to have the President and members of his Government joining the church.

“The Methodist Church has a structure which starts at the society level. This is where the people are, where the church services are held.

“We are happy that you are meeting with us here at Crowborough society today, the church that you have helped to build.

“Today, you are here as a congregant because you were born in this church and grew up here. We are grateful that you keep remembering where you came from,” he said.

Crowborough society was established in 2002 but did not have a permanent place of worship until 2009 when a stand measuring 2 764 square metres was acquired from the City of Harare.

MCZ Kuwadzana Circuit Superintendent, Reverend Seaward Makwara, said services were held in a temporary shelter for many years as work towards construction stalled owing to financial constraints.

“Church congregants started building the church through fundraising efforts as well as donations from well-wishers in the church and outside.

“God heard our cries in April 2018, through His Excellency President Mnangagwa, who came to our rescue and started giving us donations towards the construction of the main church auditorium. “Congregants got energised and got encouraged by the efforts of the President and also did all they could to make this dream a reality,” said Rev Makwara.

He expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for accepting the call and gift from God to assist the community of Crowborough with the construction of the house of the Lord.