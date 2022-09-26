Poultry scheme benefits 3 000 in Mash East

In Mashonaland East, each of the 3 000 households received 10 roadrunner chicks and a stress pack under the scheme.

Three thousand households in Mashonaland East are sharing 30 000 chicks handed over to them during the provincial launch of the Presidential Poultry Scheme in Marondera district.

The official launch of the scheme was done by President Mnangagwa represented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka in Masvingo last month.

The programme is now being cascaded into all the provinces as the Government moves ahead with its plans of improving rural livelihoods.

In Mashonaland East, each of the 3 000 households received 10 roadrunner chicks and a stress pack under the scheme.

Officiating at the launch in Ward 5 of Marondera district on Friday last week, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi said it was Government’s desire for every farmer and household to make money through farming.

“The Department of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services, working with the Department of Veterinary Services, will assist all beneficiaries on the upkeep of these chicks,” she said.

“These beneficiaries should reach a point where they start making money through this programme.

“Each house is receiving 10 chicks and a stress pack sachet. Please keep these chicks well by giving them enough food and water. I am glad that as a province, we successfully launched this programme. What is left is for us to visit every district giving people these chicks.”

Minister Munzverengwi said President Mnangagwa’s administration had initiated a number of projects in the province including the borehole drilling programme, and should be supported by everyone.

Beneficiaries of the Presidential Poultry Scheme saluted the President Mnangagwa for the programme, which they say will change their lives for the better.

Mr Brian Mutsvedu said: “We are thanking our President for this gesture. I am happy as a youth. This is empowering us and this support from our President is commendable.”

Ms Maud Mushati said she was happy that President Mnangagwa was empowering every household.

“This is commendable and I want to thank him for this. This will assist us out of poverty. We know he is doing a lot for us. Thank you President Mnangagwa for remembering us and keeping your promise.”

Mr Crynos Manzuru praised the President for the programme, adding that they will “keep these chicks well such that they will multiply and make us rich”.

“Thank you President for this programme. We hope this programme will be extended to others so that everyone will benefit,” he said.