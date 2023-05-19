Poultry project to support free education for Chiweshe schools

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Zanu PF National Assembly candidate for Mazowe Central Cde Maxmore Njanji has rolled out a poultry project for the constituency’s primary schools with more than 50 schools set to benefit from the exercise.

The project which is earmarked to empower schools in self-sustainable development programmes is also an attempt to buttress Government’s programme on free education for all.

Cde Maxmore Njanji said he has since mobilised funds to assist with setting up poultry projects in all primary schools surrounding the constituency, with the first set of schools receiving their batches next week.

“After hearing recently that Government has set aside a budget of $6,3 billion to support the unrolling of free education program we saw it worthwhile to complement the programme’s success by initiating self-sustainable projects for the primary schools in Chiweshe.

“To that effect, next week we are starting the process of distributing 300 broiler chicks and sufficient feed to each and every primary school in the constituency, this is mainly to complement income-generating projects for those schools and to allow the smooth implementation of the free education system,” said Cde Njanji.

Speaking recently on the sidelines of a review meeting on the Education Amendment Act, chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education, Legislator Torerayi Moyo said the Second Republic had prioritised education for all children with $6,3 billion budget set aside allowing accelerated progress from the original pilot scheme

Meanwhile, Cde Njanji who is also a farmer, has been unrolling piggery project for women around Chiweshe, “This is an exercise which has been ongoing for the past year where we are giving pig and feed to women who would have formed cooperatives so that they participate in the economic empowerment agenda,” he added.