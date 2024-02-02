POTRAZ, ZPCS build VTC at Marondera Open Prison

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Inmates at the Marondera Open Prison are set to go through life-changing courses and skills, thanks to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) partnership which has seen the establishment of a Vocational Training Centre (VTC) at the prison premise.

Construction of this facility is expected to be complete and operational anytime this month.

The VCT centre will consist of a post office and a Community Information Communication Technology Centre for the benefit of inmates and also the community.

Courses to be undertaken will include computer studies, dress-making and tailoring.

Speaking during a recent tour of the construction site, ZPCS deputy Officer Commanding Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Commissioner Rutendo Mandinyanya said the new skills to be acquired by inmates will enable them to meaningfully contribute to the development of their communities and the nation at large.

She said establishing a Vocational Training Centre at the correctional institution proves that ZPCS is serious about reducing recidivism rates as it provides inmates with a sense of purpose and self-worth.