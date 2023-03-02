Potraz, stakeholders meet over telecomms services

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) and stakeholders in the telecommunications value chain are meeting in Kariba to review the sector’s performance.

This comes amid concerns by parliamentarians and other stakeholders over the regulator’s “soft spot” for mobile network operators.

They accused Potraz of paying more attention to the concerns and welfare of mobile network providers over consumers.

The stakeholder engagement meeting seeks to come up with interventions that promote the viability of operators and improve service delivery.

Stakeholders have raised concern over high tariffs and poor services by Internet and mobile service providers.

Potraz deputy director-general Mr Alfred Marisa said the regulator had no option but to authorise regular tariff increases owing to high inflation.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) legal representative Mrs Nompilo Simanje said the telecommunications landscape was not promoting increased access to the Internet.

Among the major challenges affecting provision of standard Internet and mobile service provision was punitive taxes, power cuts, Zimbabwe dollar denominated tariff and inflation.