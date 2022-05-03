Potato imports stopped to promote local industry

Dr John Basera (left) and Minister Mliswa-Chikoka in Mr Ronald Museka's field during the launch of AFC's potato value addition financing model

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Government has done away with the importation of potatoes from neighbouring countries as a way of supporting and promoting local industry, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera has said.

Dr Basera made the remarks today at Parklands Farm in Norton during the launch of Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC)’s Potato Value Chain Financing Model.

He said the end to potato imports and subsequent financing by AFC would not only support potato production, but create employment and change eating habits.

Dr Basera said the private players had since embraced the clarion call to scratch potato importation for inclusive growth.

Zimbabwe usually imports potatoes from neighbouring South Africa for processing.

At least $0,7 billion has been disbursed by AFC for potato value addition, with Parklands farmer, Mr Ronald Museka, having put 35 hectares under the crop.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, AFC executives and private players in the potato value addition.