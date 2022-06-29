Post mortems conducted on Zanu PF officials

Crime Reporter

POST mortems have been conducted to ascertain the cause of death of two senior Zanu PF officials in Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza with one of them alleged to have been poisoned, while the other reportedly succumbed to a stress-related illness after his house was recently burnt down by CCC supporters rampaging after the murder of a woman by a violent ex-boyfriend.

The two officials are former Manyame district chairperson, Cde Tina Gweshe, who is suspected by family to have been poisoned after she attended a party last week, and Cde George Murambatsvina, the Zanu PF chairman for Nyatsime, whose house was set ablaze by CCC supporters in Nyatsime about a fortnight ago.

Cde Murambatsvina suffered serious injuries and stress from the violent attack.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have since launched investigations and are now waiting for the results after the post mortems were conducted yesterday at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Zanu PF Seke Constituency legislator Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe also confirmed that the post mortems had been conducted but could not shed more light.

He said they were now preparing the funerals of the two party officials.

Cde Murambatsvina is expected to be buried at his rural home in Gutu and Cde Gweshe at Zororo cemetery tomorrow.

On Monday, Asst Comm Nyathi said police had begun the investigations into the matter and that they now needed the results of the post mortems to ascertain the causes of the deaths.

Police will continue monitoring Nyatsime area to maintain peace and order especially considering what has happened.

Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and his Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole, have since been arrested on charges of incitement to commit violence after the violence by CCC supporters in Nyatsime.

Sikhala, who is also the CCC deputy national chairperson, and Sithole are accused of mobilising their party supporters to unleash violence in Nyatsime during a memorial service for Moreblessing Ali, who they claimed had been killed by a Zanu PF member, when in fact she was allegedly killed by her former lover.

Ali, who the CCC said was a supporter, was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14 and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice about 10km away from where she was taken.

The chief suspect in her murder, Pius Jamba (31), was arrested five days later and remanded in custody.

On Sunday, Zanu supporters held a peaceful demonstration at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre where they castigated the opposition supporters including Sikhala and CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.