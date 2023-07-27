POSB partners ZimTrade on exports awareness seminar

Herald Correspondent

In an effort to support Government’s initiatives to boost exports and generate foreign currency for the country, the People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) in partnership with ZimTrade is today hosting an exports awareness seminar for local businesses.

The thrust of the businesses export seminar is to provide an opportunity for local businesses to learn about the latest trends in export markets, appreciate the exports value chain and how they can take advantage of these trends to grow their businesses.

Participants will also be apprised on the various requirements and regulations that must be adhered to when exporting goods and services to regional and international markets.

POSB Chief executive officer Mr Garainashe Changunda said their mandates was to promote exports to boost the country’s foreign currency generation efforts and economic growth.

“We understand the impediments that businesses face when it comes to exporting their products,” he said.

“We support exporters through our financial and non-financial services, including trade finance, foreign exchange services, export credit facilities such as pre-export loans, offering foreign payment solutions including Mastercard Services and provision of export documentation services such as form CD1 which is the passport for physical goods and form CD3 for transport services, general services declaration forms (DSD), among others.

“Additionally, we are partnering with like-minded organisations such as ZimTrade to offer export awareness training services to assist businesses overcome the challenges they face and raise awareness on how to export goods and services. Exporters play a pivotal role in our economy. They help create employment, increase foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the country’s economic growth.”

Mr Changunda said Zimbabwe has enormous export potential and POSB was committed to helping businesses take advantage of the opportunities.

ZimTrade Chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru said they were pleased to partner with POSB in the seminar that has great potential to contribute to the development of the country and the growth of the SMES.

“In addition to learning about the export processes, participants will also get opportunities to network with other local businesses. This will provide an opportunity for businesses to build relationships and explore potential partnerships that can help them to grow their businesses.

“We have also roped in experienced exporters to share testimonials with those that are still starting. The seminar is a great opportunity to ask questions and engage with the experts to gain a deeper understanding of the export processes,” he said.