Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce meets over SDRs, NDS1

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

 

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has bemoaned the late release of its US$30 million, allocated from the US$ 961 Special Drawing Rights released by the International Monetary Fund to alleviate economic challenges spawned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda said the delay was affecting implementation of their programmes.

She said this today, during a workshop with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce to monitor and track use of the SDRs and implementation of projects under the NDS1.

