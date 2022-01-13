Porter attached to Zimbabwe cricket team in Sri Lanka tests Covid-19 positive

Bipin Dani

THE Zimbabwe cricket team on tour of Sri Lanka had to get their guard up after a baggage man assigned to the team tested positive for a Covid-19 test.

Zimbabwe arrived in Sri Lanka early this week and have observed their three-day quarantine, in line with the health protocols.

No incidents have been reported in the squad that left Harare last weekend. But head coach Lalchand Rajput, who was coming from his native India and hoping to join the team in Colombo, tested positive.

A source from Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that the baggage man assigned to the team.

“Yes, the baggage man who was attached with the team tested positive,” said the source.

Rajput, who tested positive on arrival is currently in isolation and may miss the opening match this Sunday.

“My joining the team will depend on the test, which is likely to be tomorrow,” said Rajput.