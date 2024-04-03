Poor management practices plague pig sector

Tariro Stacey Gatsi

PIG farmers must embrace improved pig management practices as recent estimates suggest that a staggering 70 percent of the challenges faced by farmers in the pig industry can be attributed to poor management techniques.

Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP) former project team leader, Mr Pepukai Muchazondida said poor management practices contributed to the decline in productivity and increase in mortality rates among pigs.

He said: “It is estimated that poor management practices contribute to approximately 70 percent of challenges faced by pig farmers in the country. Inadequate feeding regimes, lack of proper housing and hygiene, limited disease prevention measures, poor genetics, and insufficient knowledge in breeding and reproduction all contribute to reduced productivity and increased mortality rates among pigs.”

He added that lack of target based production, poor record-keeping and financial management further exacerbate the challenges faced by farmers.

“Addressing and improving farmer-level management practices is crucial for enhancing the overall success and sustainability of pig farming in Zimbabwe.

“Housing protects pigs from climatic extremes (direct sun, rain, wind) allowing for normal behaviour patterns of the pigs and minimises overcrowding,” added Mr Muchazondida.

He further emphasised that poor housing designs can lead to disproportionate food sharing, inefficient utilisation of space, feed wastage and poor performance of the pigs among other things.

A pigsty is a structure for sheltering pigs, which should provide an optimum environment for growth and meet the animal’s welfare needs to allow it to develop normal behaviour. Pigs need to be housed with or apart from other animals and require appropriate diet while they are protected from pain, injury, suffering and disease.

Furthermore, grower pigs are raised with the intention of selling them later for further finishing or processing into meat or other products.

Meanwhile, the final crop, livestock and fisheries report (CLAFA 2) shows there was a 12 percent increase in the number of pigs slaughtered at abattoirs for commercialisation from 196, 152 in 2021 to 219,307 pigs in 2022.

“Abattoirs are the major market for pig farmers, accounting for 83 percent of pig markets in 2022. The majority of farmers are involved in commercial pig production,” read the report.