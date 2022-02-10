Poor Drainage Causes Flooding In Chegutu

Admore Mbonda

CHEGUTU Municipality has come under fire from residents following the flooding of properties due to non-existent and clogged water drainage systems.

The recent heavy rains have exposed the local authority’s lack of proper town planning, which has been blamed for flooding which has seen some families, especially in Kaguvi struggling with waterlogging.

Household property has also been damaged in the aftermath of the heavy downpours.

Speaking to The Herald, Chegutu Development Association chairman, Charles Makoni castigated the council for failing to clear drainages and culverts in the town to avert flooding.



Makoni said, “Basically, Chegutu has no drainage as all the drains built when the town was established are no longer functional due to years of neglect by the local municipality. In the new suburbs, the council never put drainage systems.

“Flooding has been experienced following the recent heavy rains. The town is crying out for help as those entrusted with running its affairs are failing dismally. We have a void at a policy-making level as the elected councillors are failing to execute their oversight role of council management and workers.”

Chegutu Municipality spokesperson, Brian Nkiwane defended the local authority saying it had embarked on a drain and culvert clearance programme to improve the stormwater drainage.

“We are actually in the process of clearing stormwater drains and culverts in residential suburbs. This is an ongoing exercise to ensure we avoid flooding,” said Nkiwane.

The residents’ association chairman also decried the lack of potable water.

“Half of the town is without potable tap water despite receiving it prior to 2004,” said Makoni.

The driest areas are Hinton, Ward 8 and Kaguvi Phase 1.