Poor batting costs Zimbabwe U’19 in SA

Sports Reporter

POOR batting continued to haunt the Zimbabwe Under-19 women’s cricket team as they fell to a third straight defeat to hosts South Africa in the T20 series underway at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni on Tuesday.

The Young Lady Chevrons are now trailing the five-match series 0-3. They succumbed to a 75-runs defeat on Tuesday.

The hosts batted first and put on a competitive 156/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Oluhle Siyo (42) and Elandri Janse Van Rensburg (41) were the top scorers for the home team.

All-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu took 2-34 for Zimbabwe while there was a wicket each for Beloved Biza and Paula Whailey, who is the youngest member of the team at 12-years-old.

In response, Zimbabwe failed to get past the 100 mark for the second time in the series after they managed only 81 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted overs.

Adel Zimunhu contributed 33 ns while Ndhlovu chipped in with 21. Runs. The last two matches will be played on Thursday and Friday at the same venue.

Both teams are using the series as part of their preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by South Africa next January.

Scorecard:

South Africa U-19 156-6 in 20 overs (Siyo 42, van Rensburg 41; Kelis Ndhlovu 2-34, Paula Whailey 1-22, Beloved Biza 1-25)

Zim U19 81-9 in 20 overs (Adel Zimunhu 33, Kelis Ndhlovu 21, Natasha Mutomba 19, Nina 5-6, Botha 2-7)