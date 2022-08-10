Pool favourites pull through to next round

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Harare Provincial Pool Association (HPPA) defending champions Pahukama managed to make it to the last 16 of the Sunshine Champions League after they came second to Mega 1 at BnB in Ruwa over the Heroes’ holiday.

The prestigious tournament made a grand return at the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The first round of the premier Harare pool tournament had 24 teams with the top two in all four groups proceeding to the next round to be played at a later date.

Pahukama of Warren Park had another favourite Leisure Centre, Club HM and Mega 1 in Group A and they came second with eight points after Mega 1 topped the group. Club HM, Suncity and Black Rhinos were the three best-placed teams and they will await the winner between Sharpshooters and Sharks who will play seven frames to break the tie as they had finished tied no frame difference.

Pahukama team chairman who is also HPPAZ treasurer, Witness Bushu, said they are happy to have managed to proceed to the next round and looks forward to do well again.

”Thumbs up to the boys and girls they maintain their composure to qualify. This was probably the group of death but we are happy we managed to pull through. Credit to our opponents who gave us some good games,” said Bushu.

Qualifiers

Group A: Pahukama, Mega 1.

Group B: Elusion, Under One Room.

Group C: JST, Nice Day.

Group D: Mega 2, Legends.

Group E: Blazers, BnB Magaffer.

Group F: BnB Ruwa, Gladiators.