Ponahalo Mojapelo is fashion’s new chameleon

“I want to be a singer, dancer, actor, and ‘modella’,” the seven-year-old Ponahalo Mojapelo once wrote in her diary.

She smiles at the memory. “That’s what I thought it was at the time — modella.”

Now 23, Mojapelo is living that supermodel dream on the set of her SMag cover shoot, styled in G-Star RAW.

Sporting her signature edgy mullet, with every look she effortlessly transforms herself into a different character, informed by the styling. But she’s a vision in an off-kilter bow-top with a matching pleated and sculptural skirt from the denim brand’s collaboration with couturier David Laport.

When she steps out of the changing room, the entire set reverberates with gasps.

Mojapelo lives for that kind of drama, an avant-garde moment we later dub “denim extravaganza”.

“It was super comfortable,” Mojapelo says when I call it impractical. That’s me. I love big and bold. That ‘can’t find this on anyone else’ feel. That’s just my style, I love drama, standing out, and it’s practical to me. That look is iconic.”

The voluminous garment — big and bold — perfectly sums up Mojapelo’s seven-year modelling career.

Next, we joke about how, when she was sent an email asking her to be our Woman of the Year in Fashion and Beauty, her response was lightning fast, as though she was just waiting there for it to land in her inbox and then immediately hitting reply with a resounding “Yes.”

“It’s completely an honour. For the first time in my life, I feel that I deserve a title like this. It feels good to be seen, because a lot of work goes unnoticed but I guess the finished product gives meaning to the unseen work. So, I receive it with pride,” she says.

At 17, Mojapelo was living her best life in Braamfontein, Joburg. She was part of the debate team and studying towards a degree in politics and international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Then a friend of hers was cast as a model for a show and, when another model dropped out, Mojapelo, who needed the extra cash, was asked to fill in. It turned out to be for Nao Serati’s collaboration with Steers. Before long, Mojapelo was the name on everyone’s lips. Fashion’s new chameleon was born.

“I think I’ve been a hit with the fashion community because I have developed a fearlessness around my appearance, and existence. I’m not scared to stand out, I’m in the business of standing out,” she says.

“There is a lot of anxiety around being different and not being happy with yourself. I’ve developed this fearlessness over time to just do and be it anyway.

I think people admire my boldness and refusal to backdown, be dimmed, or blend in.”

The lastborn of three siblings — her sister is 41 and brother 36 — growing up, Mojapelo moved around a lot, living in Pretoria, Benoni, Fourways, and even Australia for three years. They were raised by a single mother, who worked as a psychiatric nurse. Her mother died when she was 19, a few weeks before her 20th birthday. Mojapelo calls this the lowest moment of her life.

“I was the new girl a lot in different schools. I had to learn to adapt and be confident. I guess that’s what also fuelled me to be in the business of standing out.”

Mojapelo has become known as the muse of fashion designer Thebe Magugu. But, she points out, she has known Magugu from day one.

“When Thebe and I started working together it was pre-LVMH. It was Thebe’s Woolworths era at SA Fashion Week. It just feels like we have grown together and I’ve grown with the brand. I’m very proud of him. I see how he works, how his mind works, and how he teaches — it’s not a shock to me that he’s a massive success.”

Last year was a career highlight when she flew to Paris to model for Magugu. Another highlight has been touring as a DJ with former SMag cover star Moonchild Sanelly. They performed in Amsterdam, Sweden, England, Belgium, Spain, Germany, and Australia, featuring in the line-ups at music festivals Glastonbury and Afro Nation.

She also just got signed to an international modelling agency. “My faith in humanity was restored — in this industry, you think ABC doesn’t like you and know you, but that trip made me realise the world is bigger than this industry in Joburg,” she notes.

“The world is bigger than what this person thinks of you. People are going to love you in so many parts of the world that you never thought of. You can spread your wings and shine anywhere.”

Her career is not the only aspect of her life that’s booming — her personal life is popping too. – Sowetan