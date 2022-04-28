Pomona waste to energy deal begins

Geo Pomona country representative Dilesh Nguwaya (right) and a City of Harare official Mr Calvin Chigariro. -Picture: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

The giant €304 million Pomona dumpsite waste-to-energy project expected to generate up to 22MW of electricity, has kick-started following site handover to the contractor, Geogenix BV.

The acting City of Harare director of Works Engineer Gerald Mutumhe said the handover will establish a 30-year business venture under the Build-Operate-Transfer model.

Geogenix BV country representative Mr Dilesh Nguwaya thanked the Government for creating a conducive environment for attracting international investors into the energy sector especially at a time when power shortages have become a daily challenge.

“We hope to play our part in alleviating this problem. The establishment of the Pomona plant will guarantee availability of electricity, create employment, boost economic growth, help in transfer bill in purchasing power (electricity) from outside the country and compliment other independent power producers,” said Mr Nguwaya.