Pomona dumpsite deal granted national status

01 Mar, 2022 - 11:03 0 Views
Pomona dumpsite deal granted national status Under the deal, the investor will design, build, operate and transfer the Pomona waste management facility and waste to energy plant project.

The Herald

Municipal Reporter
Pomona dumpsite’s €304 million waste-to-energy project which is expected to generate up to 22MW of electricity has been granted a national project status in a development that is expected to speed up its implementation.

The deal was approved by Cabinet on February 14 and is being undertaken by Geogenix B.V.

Acting Harare City Mayor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa revealed the national project status yesterday during a full council meeting while reading a statement from the Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

Mayor Mutizwa said the Cabinet discussed and agreed on various measures to be taken in order for the Pomona Waste Management facility and Waste-to-Energy Plant to proceed without undue delay.

“Government approves that the City of Harare should enter into a joint venture agreement (design, build, operate and transfer) for the Harare Pomona Waste.

“Government grants the Harare Pomona Waste Management facility and Waste-to-Energy Plant, a National Project status,” he said.

Mayor Mutizwa said the management facility and Waste-to-Energy Plant with Geogenix B.V. of Netherlands parties should sign an agreement after it has been approved by the Attorney General, to protect them.

