Pomona benchmarks with EU standards

The project is expected to deliver up to 22MW of electricity. (Image source: City of Harare)

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The new managed Pomona waste facility will be benchmarked against European Union standards, says the Dutch investor who signed a joint venture concession agreement with Harare City Council to convert the Pomona dump into a modern managed facility and fuel a 16MW power station.

Netherlands investor Geogenix BV is investing €303,9 million for a waste-to-energy facility, and through other entities of the group they are involved in the same business in Italy, Switzerland and Algeria.

The project has Cabinet approval and the Dutch investor promised to start working on the venture next month, the construction of the actual plant that produces energy is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Under the project Harare City will get financial benefits from sale of electricity that will be pumped into the national grid the plant to be erected in Pomona which will run for 24 hours a day generating 16MW at an average cost US$30 for every 1000 units of a kilowatt hour. “This investment is not just a project but a priority to have a better life for the people who live in Harare,” said Geogenix BV representative Mr Giuseppe Ciaffaglione.

He promised that local people will enjoy the fruits of their investment. “In the next six months the citizens of Harare will see the difference and understand the meaning of waste management.

“For the initial phase we will employ around 200 people but the figures will be more as we progress,” said Mr Ciaffaglione.

Generating electricity by incinerating waste is seen as a sustainable way for waste management in the face of threats posed by climate change.

According to statistics from 2017, 46 percent of all municipal waste in Europe is recycled, and Germany is rated as the best in this regard recycling 70 percent of their waste.

Asked if they have intentions of expanding their venture to other parts of the country, Geogenix BV said for now their target is Harare but sounding out other cities.

“The company’s focus is in Harare and the idea is to show everyone that managing waste is possible, so the Government through the other investors can give opportunities to the cities,” said Mr Ciaffaglione.

The production of energy will start in the third year. The construction of the plant will take five years. The civil works will start after 45 days and the construction of the plant will start at the end of the year.” The deal should finally sort out the waste site, which has seen spontaneous fires, and will fuel a modest power station.

“The city of Harare will be cleaner,” said Mr Ciaffaglione when asked about the benefits to the ordinary citizens of the capital.

“The waste management will be according to European Union standards. This will give residents of Harare an opportunity to live in a better place without garbage around and without regular fires at Pomona.”

Mr Ciaffaglione said he and his team are happy with the hospitality they found in Zimbabwe and are raring to start their business here.

The company’s country representative, Mr Delish Nguwaya, said President Mnangagwa has succeeded in erecting a conducive environment that makes the capital comfortable here.

The second republic has embarked on a diplomatic charm offensive to the international community aimed at restoring diplomatic ties, improving trade as well as attracting funding for several areas open for international investment.

“President Mnangagwa has created a conducive environment for investment and the global business community is now interested in investing their money here,” said Mr Nguwaya.

“These investors are happy with the local environment and are committed to honour their investment here.

He said under this project Zimbabwe will benefit from “job-creation, load-shedding would be reduced greatly, clean city and environment, technology transfer and other investors will have an appetite to invest in Zimbabwe.”