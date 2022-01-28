Polygamist teams with wives, sons to commit murder

Crime Reporter

A 36-year-old member of the Johanne Marange Sect has been arrested after he teamed up with his five wives and son to assault a man who had visited their home during the night after he had proposed love to one of the wives.

The man Nomore Zacharia Chihwa from Rockbar Farm, Turf, Kadoma has got eight wives.

Police have also arrested his 15-year-old son and the five wives who are Martha Macharika (35), Anastancia Chiruma (36), Yvonne Makopa (25), Anilita Macharika (26) and Emily Dinidza (22).

Investigations revealed the victim, Kelvin Mbasera (26) visited Chihwa’s homestead sometime this month alleging that he wanted to buy a wrecked vehicle.

Chihwa was not at his homestead during that time and it is alleged that he then asked for Emily Dinidza’s phone number and she complied.

It is alleged that on January 25 during the afternoon, Mbasera sent a text message on Emily Dinidza’s phone number saying he wanted to visit her during the night.

During the night, Mbasera then phoned Emily Dinidza who told him to phone on another phone number which was however in possession of Chihwa.

At around 9pm, Mbasera went to the homestead where he knocked on a door to a room where Dinidza was sleeping. He was however not aware that Chihwa was also inside the room and this resulted in a fight between the two men.

When Chihwa was being overpowered, his five other wives and the son then joined in to attack Mbasera who was seriously injured. He later died after some villagers intervened to stop the fight. A report was made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On January 25, 2022, police in Kadoma arrested seven suspects aged 36, 15, 35, 36, 25, 26 and 22 in connection with a murder case which occurred at Rock Farm, Turf, Kadoma, where a polygamist teamed up with his son, five wives and fatally assaulted the victim aged 26 who had visited their residence,” he said.

The suspects are still assisting police with investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Tsholotsho acted on a tip-off and arrested a 38-year-old woman in connection with a case of infanticide, where the suspect, who was impregnated by her boyfriend while the husband was in South Africa gave birth to a baby girl on December 1, 2021, at Mhlatshwa Village and strangled the baby to death before burying the remains in her garden.

The matter came to light after the husband came back and noticed the suspect’s swollen breast. The husband did not report the case to the police who later got information through a tip-off.

The remains have since been exhumed and taken to Tsholotsho District Hospital for post-mortem.