Polls Opening

According to the Electoral Commission of South African, polling stations opened at 7am and will be closed at 9pm. A total of 23.292 polling stations have been opened to allow voters to cast their votes with the election day being declared a public holiday.

A total 27.79 million South Africans aged 18 and above have registered for the elections this year, up from 26.74 million in 2019.

Voters living outside South Africa cast their votes on May 17 and 18 and voters with special needs, including pregnant women and people with disabilities, cast their ballots two days before election day on 27 and 28 May.

