Political party candidates satisfied with Nomination Court proceedings

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Parliamentary candidates from all political parties who filed their papers at the Nomination Courts on Wednesday are satisfied with the way the process was conducted.

The Nomination Court sat at the High Court in Harare to consider the Presidential candidates while it also sat at all the 10 provincial capitals for Parliamentary candidates.

The Nomination Court also convened at all council offices across the country to consider candidates for local authority elections.

In an interview Zanu PF Candidate for Budiriro North Cde Godwin Gomwe said the process had been transparent.

He said the ruling party was now geared for a resounding victory come election day on August 23.

“The nomination process went on very well and I have seen that the Nomination Court is doing the exercise in a proper manner. It is free and fair.

“As for us we are now going ahead with our campaigning and we are geared for the election on August 23. The whole process was done well and it was very straight forward,” he said.

Cde Loice Magweva, Zanu PF candidate for Sunningdale, said she was satisfied with the way in which the Nomination Court had conducted the exercise.

“The process was very straightforward and as Zanu PF we have structures and we have shown that we are organised.

“Our papers were filed yesterday so everything is in order so we are now ready to go and win as always.

“We are now going to launch our manifesto with the President,” she said.

Zanu PF senate candidate for Harare Metropolitan Cde Faith Juliene Mhango said following the confirmation, she was ready to hit the ground running for the ruling party’s victory.

“I went through the process and it was very organised, all our names were called and the nomination went through so now we are going to hit the ground running campaigning, most of all for our President. We are a determined people so I have no doubt we are going to win.

“Being an Ambassador’s wife did not stop me from supporting my party. I was doing it abroad and I came back in 2019 and continued from the grassroots now here I am,” she said.

Independent candidate for Budiriro North constituency Kennedy Bizaliel said he was happy with how ZEC had handled the many candidates’ papers.

“I have verified the papers and they have been processed. We have complied with everything and there wasn’t any hiccough. Everything was done in a fair manner,” he said.

MDC-T director for information Mr Chengetai Guta said the party was pleased with how everything had gone at the Nomination Courts.

CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzai Mahere said the opposition outfit had managed to field candidates in all 210 constituencies.

The opposition outfit however failed to field candidates for all seats in all local authorities, contrary to her assertion.

This was after chaos seemed to be ensuing in the opposition as some of its candidates were saying there were tactics being employed by the party’s leadership to stop them from filing their papers in favour of their preferred candidates.

These assertions only cemented allegations of disorganisation and animosities and even corruption in the CCC ranks.

“We have fielded candidates in every single one of the 210 constituencies.

“The reports that I am receiving so far in so far as council is concerned is that we are well on course to make sure we field the required 1 970 candidates for local authorities,” said Adv Mahere.