Political parties to sign Peace Pledge

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Political parties and candidates contesting next month’s harmonised elections are on Tuesday expected to sign a peace pledge committing to peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections. The Peace Pledge is the brainchild of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

NPRC chairperson Retired Justice Selo Maselo Nare yesterday said the commission was working with various stakeholders to ensure a peaceful election.

“The Commission has plans to bring together political leaders contesting in the elections to make a public commitment to peace by signing a Peace Pledge. The signing of the Peace Pledge will be a demonstration of the political parties’ commitment to seeking peaceful redress of possible disputes arising before, during and after elections as provided for in the Constitution and the electoral laws of the country and in particular the Code of Conduct, which is now law,” Justice Nare said.

He said they had invited leaders of political parties or their nominees, independent candidates and stakeholders from civil society, churches, traditional leaders, academia among others to witness the event.

He said the pledge was premised on the need to respect diversity in politics, emphasise peace and reconciliation, leadership by political contestants and to call on citizens to support their political parties peacefully.

He added that the upcoming elections offered the NPRC an opportunity to launch its preventive and peace building mandate.

“The upcoming 2018 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe provide an opportunity for the NPRC to launch its preventative and peace building mandate and in doing so, collaboratively contribute towards a peaceful electoral environment through timely anticipation and response to conflicts before they escalate into violence,” he said.

“Peaceful elections are a key ingredient for long-term peace and development in the country and the NPRC has a key role to play in contributing towards this goal.

“Towards this end, the NPRC has developed an integrated NPRC election strategy, which is built on the foundations of the Commission’s constitutional mandate above and committed to leverage on the competencies, expertise and experiences of ongoing peace building initiatives and collaboratively mobilise for peace during this electoral period. This is in recognition of the fact that the country has historically been characterised by episodes of conflict during elections – constraining prospects for credible and legitimate transitions.”

President Mnangagwa has on various occasions called on Zimbabwe to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful manner and has invited observers from across the globe to observe the country’s electoral processes.

The European Union long-term observer mission will be deployed to various areas today.