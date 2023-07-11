Political parties get $1 billion

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has disbursed $1 billion dollars to Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act for the period beginning January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi made the announcement under General Notice 1153 of 2023 published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The money is disbursed based on the percentage of votes the two parties got in the 2018 harmonised elections.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act that the total amount of money is payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning January 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2023, is one billion dollars only.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows — (a) seven hundred million three hundred thousand dollars ($700 300 000,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) PF which received 70,03 percent of the votes cast; and (b) two hundred and ninety-nine million seven hundred thousand dollars ($299 700 000,00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance, which received 29,97 percent of the total votes cast,” Minister Ziyambi said.

The Citizens Coalition for Change does not qualify to receive the funding as it did not participate in the previous harmonised elections.

The Government promulgated the Political Parties Finance Act after it emerged that some opposition parties were receiving funding from foreign governments and organisations as part of covert operations to achieve regime change.

Political parties can now receive lawful funding through Government grants under the Act, the sale of party cards, fundraising activities, and from its members.

The two parties were given $1,5 billion in March this year.