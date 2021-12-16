Political analysts hail Zanu PF for delivering on promises

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF has already implemented more than 80 percent of promises made in the 2018 election manifesto and is working on the remainder, as the Second Republic drives towards attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030

The promises and delivery process by President Mnangagwa’s administration is unparalleled.

As Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa implored the party leadership to take the message of development across the country.

This year alone, President Mnangagwa has commissioned dams for irrigation to combat the effects of climate change, taken the steps to grow the national cattle herd though ranching, commissioned new mines, seen new and modern courts built and led a revolution in the tertiary education sector where students are now making inventions that are transforming communities thanks to the innovation hubs.

The manufacturing sector is on the rebound and leveraging on the vast natural resource endowments with the country accelerating the creation of new industries as the economy diversifies.

Political analyst and researcher Mr Gibson Nyikadzino said the essence of building Zimbabwe is premised on a pragmatic approach against populism.

“The damage to the country’s economic reputation is being restored by massive projects whose targets are being met.

“The reason why emphasis is on infrastructure is because there is need to enhance national and regional connectivity, speedy delivery of finished products and road navigation.

President Mnangagwa’s administration, he said is proving that the 2030 Vision is achievable by modernisation of infrastructure.

“It is undeniable that all this has been achieved through the use of our local resources thus the President is changing our mind-sets and weaning citizens from depending from foreign aid,”.

This, he said, is also a reflective of the ideals that the party, Zanu PF, and the Government are keen on people-centred policies

“There is an amicable relationship between the party and the Government because under the Second Republic there has been an increased number of empowerment projects be it the mining, tourism, agriculture, power generation and infrastructure development,” said Mr Nyikadzino.

Researcher Mr Alex Munyonga weighed in saying while the Nelson Chamisa led opposition party MDC Alliance is purportedly claiming that they are reaching to the masses, Zanu PF is the only mass party taking care of its people.

He said there have been news reports that the MDC Alliance is penetrating rural constituencies but a closer political look raises some critical aspects for reflection.

Whereas it is true that sizeable numbers of people appear at unscheduled stopovers, he said such do not paint a true political picture of the support base.

“It is interesting to note that some of the attendees have a donor syndrome and would lick your shoes in anticipation of dollars or any other material benefit. Some are not registered and will not register to vote.”

Mr Munyonga said while it might be political wishfulness to celebrate and claim rural penetration judging from road side attendees, but political acumen is not in mere words but in the demonstration of political action and not mere rhetoric.

“It is developmental action and projects in those rural settings that matters.

“Throwing political dart ‘spears’ without hitting the eye of the political bull is nothing but null and void. Political thoughts not translated into action are like a dead person that does not count in a census.”

Political penetration into Zimbabwean rural areas, Mr Munyonga said, is a process and never a roadside event. Political courtship of the principled rural electorate is a protracted journey that calls for patience and skill.

There was need to suffer with the people, enjoy with the people and be empathically proactive.

He said whereas Zanu PF is spearheading developmental projects across the country, it is the electoral success that will make reverberations.

Jostling for publicity and media attention will not add political success to the opposition circles.

The upcoming by-elections set for early 2022 is the political testing ground that will prove the depth of rural penetration and magnitude of rural support for each contesting political party.

Another political analyst Mr Caution Torovei said Zanu PF has made strides in bridging the gap between the urbanites and the rural folk.

Patriotism, loyalty, discipline, hard honest work, unity, peace and development remain key tenets of Zanu PF policies, now and into the future.

Zanu PF, Mr Torovei said is indeed the only party with a rich history which brought about independence and democracy, through a protracted liberation struggle

The sound economic policies of the Second Republic have seen the realisation of national food security underpinned by people-oriented programmes such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

Zimbabwe is aiming to become an upper-middle economy by 2030 with the National Development Strategy 1, being both the map and compass that guides the implementation of policies that will be driven by the private sector for economic growth.