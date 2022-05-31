Politburo set for Wednesday

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will tomorrow hold its Politburo meeting to discuss party business and other issues affecting the general public.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, confirmed the meeting in a statement.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr OM Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the home of the People’s Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing at 1000 hours.

“All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The meeting comes as the party is preparing to hold a successful elective Women’s Conference next month.

The party successfully held the 7th National Youth Conference earlier this month to elect new executive members.