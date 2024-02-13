Politburo members tour liberation city

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF party Politburo members have toured the Liberation City which houses the Museum of African Liberation to get an appreciation of the ongoing project.

Among the top delegates was Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu, Council of Elders chairperson Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, and Secretary for the War Veterans League, Cde Douglas Mahiya.

Speaking after touring the upcoming giant facility, Dr Mpofu said the project is a historical development for Zimbabwe as it will encompass the liberation history of nations that experienced the liberation of their countries within the region.

“My view following the tour is that people who are promoting this have done a splendid job and for them to be even more motivated, we need to look for funding to speed up the development of this place.

“I see there is a great will to see this completed on time but I think we are constrained by the resources, which is really a responsibility of us all,” he said.