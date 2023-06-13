Politburo meets today

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF will today convene a Politburo meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

In a statement, Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary General Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the home of the People’s Revolution, Zanu PF Headquarters commencing 1100 hours.

“All members should be seated by 1045 hours sharp,” he said.

Last week, the party successfully held an induction workshop for its candidates for the August 23 harmonised elections, including the 210 candidates for the National Assembly in Gweru.