Politburo meets today

Yeukai Tazira, Herald Reporter

The Zanu PF Politburo is meeting today for the first time this year to discuss issues affecting the country, including the pricing of basic commodities.

Zanu PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement yesterday.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 5 February, 2020 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000 hours. All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp,” he said.