Politburo meets today

05 Feb, 2020 - 00:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Politburo meets today Cde Simon Khaya Moyo

The Herald

Yeukai Tazira, Herald Reporter

The Zanu PF Politburo is meeting today for the first time this year to discuss issues affecting the country, including the pricing of basic commodities.

Zanu PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement yesterday.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 5 February, 2020 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000 hours. All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting