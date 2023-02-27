Politburo meets on Wednesday

Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will have its first Politburo meeting this year on Wednesday, party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said the meeting will be held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Wednesday 01 March 2023 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 10 00 hours,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

All members should be seated by 0945 hours’ sharp.

