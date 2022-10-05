Politburo meets

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF will hold an ordinary session of the Politburo today, Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, said yesterday.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said the meeting will be held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Wednesday, October 5 2022 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 10am,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

All members should be seated by 9.45am.