Bulawayo Bureau

Zanu-PF has called a special Politburo meeting tomorrow to discuss a number of issues, among them the vetting criteria, as the revolutionary party finalises preparations for its upcoming primary elections. In an interview in Victoria Falls on Tuesday, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the party was geared for the primary elections set for May 5.

“We have called for a special Politburo meeting to deal with the issue of primaries on Friday,” he said.

“All members are to attend and messages have been sent.”

The meeting will be held at the party’s national headquarters.

Dr Mpofu, was coming from Nemananga Ward in Hwange district where he attended the burial of his younger brother Cde Collen Mpofu who died a few days ago.

“As you may have seen, this process is open to all members of the party who are desirous to represent the party in the harmonised elections,” he said.