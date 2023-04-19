  • Today Wed, 19 Apr 2023

Politburo meeting today

Politburo meeting today Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF will hold a Politburo meeting today at the party headquarters at 3pm, the party’s Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu said this morning.

The Politburo meeting comes after the party successfully held its primary elections to elect members who will represent it in the coming harmonised elections.

“I was advised that there will be a Politburo meeting today at 3pm sharp,” said Dr Mpofu.

All members are expected to attend as usual and should be seated by 2:30 pm.

