Politburo meeting postponed

The Herald

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF postponed until further notice its Politburo meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, notified members in a statement.

“The Secretary for Administration, Cde Dr OM Mpofu, wishes to advise all members that an ordinary session of the Politburo which had been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the home of the People’s Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters, commencing 1000 hours, has been cancelled,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

