Police worried over murder cases by mentally challenged patients

Crime Reporter

Police have expressed concern over the continued increase in murder cases being perpetrated by mentally challenged people countrywide as two more cases have been recorded.

Since last week, a total of four cases have been recorded.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are concerned with such cases.

“Police are concerned with murder cases involving close relatives and suspected mental patients. On March 25, 2022, police in Mwenezi recorded a murder case where a suspected mentally challenged man aged 68 fatally assaulted a 49-year-old man with a wooden log at Chongoveza Village, Mwenezi.

“On March 27, 2022, police in ZRP Bindura Rural also recorded a murder case where a suspected mentally challenged man aged 50 fatally struck his brother aged 52 once on the head with an axe after a misunderstanding,” he said.

Recently, a Warren Park man believed to be mentally ill struck and killed his 69-year-old wife with an iron bar following an altercation while another man has gone into hiding after he allegedly killed his 103-year-old grandmother in Kanyemba, Mbire.

The man from Kanyemba is believed to be mentally challenged also.

In Harare, the incident occurred on March 24, 2022, when the suspected mentally challenged man (77) was arrested in connection with a case of murder where he allegedly killed his 69-year-old wife at their house in Warren Park.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim with an iron bar severally on the head following an altercation.

The suspect, Tinos Zvavanhu Mposhi, has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody. Mposhi, who is a suspected mental patient struck his wife Rosemary Mposhi with an iron bar after an argument before he handed himself over to the police.

His wife’s body was found lying in a pool of blood when police attended the scene.

Meanwhile, police in Kanyemba are still investigating a case of murder that occurred at Mariga Village, Chief Chipato on March 26 where a suspected mentally challenged suspect aged 26 fatally assaulted his grandmother aged 103.

The suspect fled to an unknown destination after committing the offence.

In another murder case, which occurred on March 26, police in Zhombe recorded a murder case where Evans Mamvura (21) fatally attacked Melusi Moyo aged 21 with a knife at Mbama Village, Chief Ntabeni, Zhombe after a misunderstanding over a girlfriend.

Police are yet to locate the suspect.

On Sunday, police in Mubaira also recorded a murder case where a body of a 41-year-old woman was found buried in a shallow grave in a maize field at Zvamano Village.

The victim is suspected to have been killed by her husband who deserted his residence leaving a three-year-old minor locked in a hut.

Investigations are underway.